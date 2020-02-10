SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Lessened by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 670.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,897,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,537 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,265 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,465,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,305 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,583,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $34.93 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.