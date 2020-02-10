Community Bank N.A. Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,899,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,766,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $14,829,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $98.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.64.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,441.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

