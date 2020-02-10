Community Bank N.A. Buys 138 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD stock opened at $186.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.90.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

