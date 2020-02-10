Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 438,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 136,851 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000.

EMLC stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1672 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

