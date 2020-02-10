iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 504,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,657,000 after acquiring an additional 72,970 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.57 and a 52 week high of $114.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.