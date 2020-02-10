Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,250,000 after acquiring an additional 539,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,508,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of PM opened at $87.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

