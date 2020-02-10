Community Bank N.A. Acquires 1,595 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

SLB opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

