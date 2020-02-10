Community Bank N.A. Has $1.11 Million Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after purchasing an additional 937,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PPL by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPL by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,699,000 after purchasing an additional 424,538 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.02 on Monday. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

