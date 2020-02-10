Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NVS opened at $95.83 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

