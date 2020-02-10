SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $147.79 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $149.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

