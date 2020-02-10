Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

VGIT stock opened at $66.97 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $67.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

