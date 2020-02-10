Community Bank N.A. Buys 1,505 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 934,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $133.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

