Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $51.90 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

