Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $210.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.07. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

