Community Bank N.A. Sells 266 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,142,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW opened at $183.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.16 and a twelve month high of $186.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

