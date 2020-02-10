Community Bank N.A. Has $2.36 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

