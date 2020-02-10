Cohen Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,711 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Icahn Carl C raised its position in Conduent by 20.6% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513,622 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 17.3% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,235,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,568,000 after buying an additional 773,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 255.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 743,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 212.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 373,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CNDT opened at $4.74 on Monday. Conduent Inc has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

