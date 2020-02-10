Community Bank N.A. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $253,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $57.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

