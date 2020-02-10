Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,382 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

