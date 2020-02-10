Community Bank N.A. Sells 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,200,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 92,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

NYSE:EMR opened at $73.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

