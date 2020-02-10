Community Bank N.A. Has $9.54 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.7% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 588,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,315 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,628,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

