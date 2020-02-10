Community Bank N.A. Purchases 295 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 60.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $211.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.