Community Bank N.A. Sells 359 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 132,190 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

NYSE NEE opened at $269.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.41. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $181.02 and a twelve month high of $271.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

