Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 2,337 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after purchasing an additional 820,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $430.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

