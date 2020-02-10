Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 2,337 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after purchasing an additional 820,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $430.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Community Bank N.A. Has $1.11 Million Position in PPL Corp
Community Bank N.A. Has $1.11 Million Position in PPL Corp
Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Novartis AG
Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Novartis AG
SPDR Gold Shares Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.
SPDR Gold Shares Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.
Community Bank N.A. Buys 1,505 Shares of Caterpillar Inc.
Community Bank N.A. Buys 1,505 Shares of Caterpillar Inc.
Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc.
Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report