Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $186.73 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $142.02 and a one year high of $187.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day moving average of $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

