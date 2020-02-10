Community Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock opened at $160.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average of $168.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

