2,375 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,519 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $204,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,756 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.