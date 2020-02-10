2,600 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $87.45 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

