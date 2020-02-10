2,600 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PM opened at $87.45 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.