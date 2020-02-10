iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 810,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $68.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

