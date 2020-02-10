Cohen Capital Management Inc. Invests $237,000 in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 77,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $79.14 on Monday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,815,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $2,358,158. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

