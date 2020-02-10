Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 90.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Capital One Financial cut Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

