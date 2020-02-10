Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires 31 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $333.75 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $269.47 and a 52-week high of $335.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.35 and its 200 day moving average is $308.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

