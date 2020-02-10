Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,683,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

NYSE BABA opened at $216.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $550.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.34 and a 200-day moving average of $188.16.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

