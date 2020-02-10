Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Shares Bought by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Manchester United by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Manchester United by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

MANU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $19.31 on Monday. Manchester United PLC has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $776.16 million, a PE ratio of 175.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Manchester United PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.