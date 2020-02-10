Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 792.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $979.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.97.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBUU. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

