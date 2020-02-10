Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $2.55 Million Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE DXC opened at $32.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.06.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.