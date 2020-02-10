Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $208.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.95. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.68.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

