52,000 Shares in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Purchased by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.10% of ASGN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ASGN by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ASGN by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $68.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

