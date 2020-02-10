Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $87.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.