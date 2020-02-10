Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 5.2% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after acquiring an additional 196,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 308,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,915,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $326.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.90 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

