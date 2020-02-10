Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $122.61 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $103.36 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

