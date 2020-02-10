Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases New Shares in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Wabash National by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNC opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $655.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.20. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Community Bank N.A. Has $1.11 Million Position in PPL Corp
Community Bank N.A. Has $1.11 Million Position in PPL Corp
Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Novartis AG
Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Novartis AG
SPDR Gold Shares Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.
SPDR Gold Shares Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.
Community Bank N.A. Buys 1,505 Shares of Caterpillar Inc.
Community Bank N.A. Buys 1,505 Shares of Caterpillar Inc.
Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc.
Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report