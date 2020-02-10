Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases New Shares in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Wabash National by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNC opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $655.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.20. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

