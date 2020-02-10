Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 81,000 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of CVR Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

