Clark Estates Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $121.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $159.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

