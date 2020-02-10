Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wyndham Destinations makes up 1.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Wyndham Destinations worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

