GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 159,767 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GasLog were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of GLOG opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GasLog Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

GasLog Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

