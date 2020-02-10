Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Care.com worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Care.com during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Care.com during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Care.com during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Care.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Care.com by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRCM. ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Care.com stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Care.com Inc has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $496.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

