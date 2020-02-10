Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Holdings Raised by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Discovery Communications accounts for approximately 3.8% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Discovery Communications worth $24,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after acquiring an additional 85,421 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,275,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,211,774.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705 in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

