Clark Estates Inc. NY Reduces Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373,802 shares during the period. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles comprises approximately 1.3% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

