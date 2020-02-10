Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,300 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,090,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

AMAT opened at $61.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.